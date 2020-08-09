BASEBALL

Motor City scored five runs in the fifth inning to overcome a four-run deficit and defeat the Turner Bandits, 6-5, in the Maine Independent Baseball League 17U championship game Sunday at Morton Field in Augusta.

Kaeden Robert was the only repeat hitter for Motor City, which consists of players from the Orono/Old Town area. He had two singles and two runs scored. Mason Hopkins hit an RBI single in the fifth-inning uprising.

Cole Brown (two hits, two RBI), Matt Wallingford (triple, single) and Ryan Thibault (double, single) helped Turner build a 5-1 lead. But Motor City reliever Silas Graham allowed only one run and struck out six after entering the game in the fourth inning.

GOLF

LPGA: Five shots behind with six holes to play, Danielle Kang won her second straight event when Lydia Ko took double bogey on the final hole in the Marathon Classic at Sylvania, Ohio.

Kang began her rally with birdies on the 13th and 14th holes at Highland Meadows, and then all she needed were pars the rest of the way for a 3-under 68.

Ko, the former No. 1-ranked player who was trying to win for the first time in two years, made bogeys on 14 and 16 before her closing double bogey.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Andy Sullivan ended a near five-year wait for his fourth European Tour title, recording a seven-shot victory at the English Championship.

Sullivan recorded four birdies on the back nine to shoot a 6-under 65 for a 27-under 257 total. Spain’s Adrian Otaegui (66) finished second.

U.S. WOMEN’S AMATEUR: California teenager Rose Zhang won the longest title match in 54 years, denying Gabriela Ruffels a repeat victory when the 20-year-old Australian missed a 3-foot par putt on the 38th hole in Rockville, Maryland.

Zhang, a 17-year-old who has committed to play at Stanford next year, sent it to overtime with a clutch flop-and-run from the rough about 40 yards away on the 18th hole at Woodmont Country Club to tap-in range.

Ruffels, who plays at USC, was trying to become the first back-to-back winner since Danielle Kang in 2011.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The New England Patriots traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to the Detroit Lions for cornerback Michael Jackson.

Jackson was drafted in the fifth round in 2019 by Dallas. He began his career on the Cowboys practice squad before being signed by Detroit, and appeared in one game last season.

Jackson joins a Patriots team that is looking to add depth in the secondary after veteran Patrick Chung opted out of the upcoming season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

• The NFL Referees Association has reached an agreement with the NFL for health protections, along with a program allowing game and replay officials to opt out of the season.

The deal gives officials until Thursday to tell the NFL if they plan to opt out of the 2020 season.

Under the agreement, any game or replay official can take a leave of absence for the upcoming season and be paid $30,000, with their job guaranteed for 2021.

A game official who tests positive during the season will be treated as an injury during a league-sanctioned event, entitling the official to injury pay, medical expenses and other benefits. An official testing positive or with symptoms at a game site will have medical expenses, lodging and travel costs covered by the NFL.

• The Jacksonville Jaguars placed defensive tackles Brian Price (knee) and Dontavius Russell (hip) on injured reserve, adding to a depth problem created when defensive end Lerentee McCray and defensive tackle Al Woods opted out of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the only franchise-tagged player in the league to not sign his tender, is seeking a trade and skipping team activities.

• New Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson is sidelined indefinitely because of a non-football injury.

The Rams put Robinson on the active/non-football injury list, and Coach Sean McVay discussed his prognosis without disclosing the nature of Robinson’s condition, which isn’t coronavirus-related.

McVay made it sound likely that Robinson will miss playing time this season. Robinson agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Rams in March after leaving the Detroit Lions as a free agent.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen sprung what could be the surprise of the season by beating Lewis Hamilton to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in Silverstone, England.

The Red Bull driver crossed the line 11.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas third.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Two members of Atletico Madrid’s group set to travel to Portugal for the quarterfinals tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

It’s the first pandemic-related setback among clubs participating in the final stages of Europe’s top club competition.

The last eight will begin in Lisbon on Wednesday amid tight health safety protocols.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Riquna Williams scored 21 points and led five Los Angeles Sparks players in double digits in a 97-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

• A’ja Wilson scored 31 points, including a basket with seven seconds remaining that lifted the Las Vegas Aces past the New York Liberty, 78-76.

• Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 29 points and Teaira McCowan posted a double-double as the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics, 91-84.

TENNIS

PALERMO LADIES OPEN: Fiona Ferro of France upset fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia to win the first tour-level tennis title in five months.

Ferro, who is ranked 53rd in the world, won 6-2, 7-5.

U.S. OPEN: Alexei Popyrin withdrew from the U.S. Open on Sunday, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray to move into the main draw.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »