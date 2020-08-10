ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:23 a.m., Daniel A. Tracy, 35, of Augusta, arrested on a warrant.

1:51 p.m., Justin J. Gray, 37, of Augusta, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:58 p.m., Raymond Martin, 30, of Augusta, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8:46 p.m., Brittney Nichole Young, 30, of Old Orchard Beach, arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 5:38 a.m., Tasha L. Newton, 27, of Chelsea, arrested on a warrant.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 10:19 p.m., James Briggs, 20, of Gardiner, arrested on charges of criminal mischief and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Friday at 3:46 p.m., David Merle Barlow, 59, of Gardiner, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Saturday at 6:41 p.m., Frank M. Klajbor Jr., 35, of Gardiner, arrested on charges of violation of a protection order and violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 6:24 p.m., Robert P. Goodman, 60, of Auburn, arrested on charges of operating while license is suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, operating after suspension and failure to give notice of accident.

8:48 p.m., Kevin Joe Small, 41, of Corinna, arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:37 p.m., Garrett Place, 27, of Waterville, arrested on two warrants.

5 p.m., Bradford Webb, 39, of Fairfield, arrested on charges of operating after revocation, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, possession of methamphetamine, violating conditions of release and a warrant.

IN WAYNE, Friday at 9:29 p.m., Josh Alan Grant, 18, of Wayne, arrested on two counts of assault.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 4:04 p.m., Raymond A. Lealaimatafao, 25, of West Gardiner, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

