WATERVILLE — Joseph’s Fireside Restaurant owners Kevin P. Joseph and E. J. Fabian have determined that the exchange of their gift cards for Mid-Maine Chamber gift certificates will cease as of Monday, Aug. 31.

They will continue to honor Joseph Fireside Steakhouse gift cards through the end of October, with contact being directed to the owners by emailing them at [email protected]. “As of Nov. 1 we will no longer be able to redeem any outstanding JFS gift cards. There comes a time when we must close the books on this chapter of our lives,” said Joseph, according to a news release from the chamber.

Because of COVID-19, Joseph’s Fireside Restaurant on West River Road in Waterville did not reopen for business, and remains up for sale.

For customers with active card balances, continue to bring them to the Mid-Maine Chamber at 50 Elm St. in Waterville, through the end of August. Cards will be exchanged for area Chamber member restaurants, with some offering a 10% bonus when customers dine. The chamber office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We would like to thank the Mid-Maine Chamber for their assistance in the exchange of our gift cards, keeping the monies with our local restaurants, who are struggling at this time. As we move into the fall, and holiday season, the Chamber staff needs to devote its resources to other fund-raising projects and their own gift certificate program,” said Joseph.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 1, see Fireside’s Facebook page facebook.com/search/top?q=Joseph%27s%20Fireside%20Restaurant for instructions on how to handle card redemption, or email [email protected].

