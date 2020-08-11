ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:38 a.m., Anne Margaret Laurin, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

10:56 p.m., Shawn Tyler Hyatt, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

11:30 p.m., Shawn C. Mills, 26, of Wiscasset, was arrested on a warrant.

