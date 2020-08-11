Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area is offering a free 24-hour training course covering a variety of end-of-life issues in the area late this summer.

These sessions can equip you to be a hospice patient volunteer if you so desire. If not, completing the training can help you to serve your neighbors or family members facing terminal illness and give you knowledge of the benefits and use of hospice care.

Topics to be covered include:

• Hospice history and philosophy;

• effective communication skills;

• emotional and spiritual needs of the dying and bereaved;

• patient care and comfort;

• grief and loss; and

• volunteer self-care and boundaries.

Meetings will be held via Zoom calls and in socially distanced locations with times and dates to be determined by registrants. The training is offered without cost, and donations to cover material costs would be appreciated.

For more information or to register, call Jane Beers, volunteer coordinator at Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area, at 207-873-3615, ext. 11, or 207-505-2840.

