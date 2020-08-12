ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:26 p.m., Rebecca A. McLaughlin, 44, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on a warrant.

11:33 p.m., Richard L. Reed, 55, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating while license suspended.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:50 p.m., Andrew Paul Gerrish, 41, of Farmington, was arrested on three warrants.

11:35 p.m., William Ellsworth Armstrong III, 56, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 9:33 p.m., Linda Jennet Fennell, 58, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:06 p.m., Michael James Porter, 24, of West Port Island, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence with one prior, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give notice of accident by quickest means.

4:52 p.m., Ashliegh Nala Gibbs, 30, of Brooks, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7:57 p.m., Edward Amon Archer, 36, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:04 p.m., Damian Chamberlain, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

Wednesday at 12:23 a.m., James Defazio, 55, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 7:46 p.m., Alisha N. Yates, 36, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant.

