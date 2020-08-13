The Skowhegan Economic Development Corporation has awarded a handful of local businesses and organizations with grants from an anonymous donor totaling $70,000.

The grants, given out during a Thursday morning ceremony at Coburn Park in Skowhegan, will be divided among 10 local businesses.

The Bankery, at 87 Water St., the Skowhegan Free Public Library, at 9 Elm St., the Skowhegan Federated Church, at 13 Island Ave., and Ginny’s Natural Corner, 217 North Ave., received $10,000 each. Receiving $5,000 each were The Maine Meal, at 4 Madison Ave., Crooked Face Creamery, at 42 Court St., Cayford Orchards, at 99 Hilton Hill Road, MThai at 105 Water St., HooSkow Radio, at 42 Court St. and The Good Crust.

Jeff Hewett, executive director of economic and community development for the town of Skowhegan, said the donor approached him and expressed an interest in helping out local businesses.

“The donor, they have been very involved with Skowhegan and have been out and about and working in the community for many years,” Hewett said during a phone interview Thursday. “And they wanted to give back to the community. They were able to contact me and were interested in working with us to help out these local businesses.”

Hewitt said he took the inquiry to the development corporation who approved of the collaboration.

“We basically facilitated the funds coming in, worked with them to streamline who it was going to and this morning we did the awards,” Hewett said.

Virginia Jewell, owner of Ginny’s Natural Store, said she was left speechless when she learned that her business would receive a grant.

“I found out sometime last week but it took me by such shock that it took sometime to register,” Jewell said. “I didn’t know the amount, they just told me to that I needed to come to the ceremony … so when I showed up this morning I had tears in my eyes, I was completely speechless and I’m not a speechless person.”

Jewell plans to use the funds for various projects that such as updating the building’s wheelchair ramp, replacing the packaging machine and investing in team building opportunities for the staff.

At the ceremony, Jewell said she was pleased to see who else was chosen to receive a grant from the anonymous donor.

“The recipients who were there, you look around the circle and we know each other, we collaborate,” Grant said. “It was just wonderful to see the group that was chosen because they’re huge community sponsors. You see their faces around the community, you see their interactions and not just in their business but you see them at the events. The people that received it are the people who are invested to their local community, so it was really cool.”

The donation was particularly exciting to Kristina Cannon, who is member of the development corporation as well as the executive director of Main Street Skowhegan, a nonprofit organization aimed at revitalizing the town.

“I think it’s so amazing, the generosity in our community always amazes me,” Cannon said during a phone interview Wednesday. “(But) particularly now when with the pandemic, businesses are struggling so it’s amazing to see people pitching in and helping our community in any way that they can.”

In June, Main Street Skowhegan awarded $20,000 to 23 local businesses as part of its COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.

