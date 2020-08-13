ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:29 a.m., Ryan Scott Greenlaw, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

8:21 p.m., Tasha Ryder, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:14 a.m., Kyle Victor Crooker, 37, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:36 a.m., Theodore Harris, 21, of Winterport, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:52 a.m., Michael Anthony Marglaras, 46, of Belfast, was arrested on a warrant.

3:34 p.m., Jeffrey J. Mador, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of false public alarm or report and violating conditions of release.

Thursday, 3:55 a.m., Nathaniel Corson, 29, of Dexter, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, operating under the influence with one prior, burglary, assault, terrorizing, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, forgery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:10 a.m., Kenneth E. Johnson, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

