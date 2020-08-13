Brunswick police say a Lewiston man — Daniel Chamberland, 31 — is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading police on a chase early Thursday morning.

Chamberland was asking River Road residents to use the phone because he had run out of gas at around 3 a.m., according to Police Chief Scott Stewart. When a homeowner refused to give him their phone, but instead offered to call someone for him, Chamberland allegedly fled.

Officers found a vehicle in the driveway with a stolen license plate from Lewiston attached.

Around that time, Brunswick police received a report of a vehicle being stolen nearby.

The stolen vehicle was located on River Road, but the operator — who police believe to be Chamberland — refused to stop for officers, and began tossing items out of the car. A pursuit ensued and when speeds began to increase, officers discontinued the chase

Shortly thereafter, the vehicle apparently turned around and then drove back towards the officers who were parked on the side of the road. Police deployed a spike mat that disabled the vehicle. Chamberland then allegedly ran away but was found by a police dog unit. Chamberland was taken into custody without incident, according to Stewart.

The items thrown from the vehicle were stolen from a Brunswick residence, Stewart said.

Police say that Chamberland had also stolen an additional vehicle earlier in the evening from Topsham. That vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.

Chamberland was taken to Maine Medical Center for a minor ankle injury before being transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

Police say Chamberland has been charged with reckless conduct, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, attaching false plates, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property. Chamberland was wanted on a prior Lewiston warrant for failing to appear in court relating to a theft charge. Bail was set at $5,000.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to Stewart. The investigation is ongoing and includes assistance and related investigations by the Lewiston and Topsham police departments.

