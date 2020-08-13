State health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Maine on Thursday but the number of deaths among individuals with the virus held steady for a second day.

To date, there have been 4,089 confirmed or probable cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus in Maine, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 21 additional cases reported Thursday is higher than the seven-day average of 15 new cases daily and slightly above the rolling average of 18 cases for the week ending on Aug. 6. Daily cases number fluctuated in Maine from a high of 26 to a low of six during the past two weeks.

There have been 126 deaths among individuals with COVID-19.

But Maine continues to record some of the lowest infection rates in the country with 303 cases for every 100,000 residents, according to COVID-19 tracking by The New York Times. Only Hawaii and Vermont had lower per capita infection rates as of Wednesday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to hold a briefing on the coronavirus in Maine at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills said in an interview on Maine Public’s “Maine Calling” radio show that “there’s no easy answers” on how to handle the virus, and many issues remain, such as details on reopening schools

Many Maine schools are gearing up to open this fall with hybrid plans, in which students attend school part of the week and learn from home the rest.

