ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., Michael Antwain York, 20, of Phenix City, Alabama, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 6:04 p.m., Cole Verville, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic disturbance.

