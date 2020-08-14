ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., Michael Antwain York, 20, of Phenix City, Alabama, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 6:04 p.m., Cole Verville, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic disturbance.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine August 14 police log
-
Local & State
Augusta may expand child care to help parents of students cope with school reopening
-
Sports
Auto racing notebook: Win for Nick Reno part of wild weekend at Wiscasset Speedway
-
Schools and Education
Oakland-based RSU 18 says 85% of students returning to classrooms
-
Religion and Values
Waterville Congregational church moves into new space at The Elm