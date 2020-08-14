ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:20 a.m., Michael Antwain York, 20, of Phenix City, Alabama, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 6:04 p.m., Cole Verville, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic disturbance.

