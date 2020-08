TORONTO — Montreal Canadiens Coach Claude Julien is returning home to Montreal a day after a stent was placed in a coronary artery. The team said doctors expect a full recovery.

Julien, the former coach of the Bruins, was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto overnight Wednesday with chest pain. He had surgery Thursday.

“Coach Julien would like to convey his most sincere thanks to everyone at St. Michael’s Hospital for the wonderful care he received during his stay,” the Canadiens said in a statement Friday. “He also wishes to personally and sincerely thank everyone who has sent their well wishes during this time.”

Since Julien left the NHL bubble in Toronto, he will have to follow quarantine protocol if he wishes to re-enter it. Team members wanting to return to the bubble must provide four consecutive negative COVID-19 tests carried out over four days. They will be quarantined for at least that time period, and possibly up to 14 days depending on risk of exposure while outside the bubble.

Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers led the series 1-0 entering Game 2 on Friday.

THURSDAY’S LATE GAME

STARS 5, FLAMES 4: Jamie Oleksiak scored with 40 seconds left in regulation as Dallas beat Calgary Thursday night after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period.

The Stars caught Calgary on a line change, and Oleksiak took a pass from Corey Perry and scored, evening their best-of-seven series at a game each. Perry also scored on the power play in the second period for the Stars.

Calgary got a short-hander from Tobias Rieder with 7:36 left, and then tied the game on Sam Bennett’s power play goal with 2:49 left after Alexander Radulov got an interference penalty in the offensive zone.

Game 3 is Friday night.

