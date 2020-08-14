WILTON — Few things are as iconic about hunting in Maine as the classic moose hunt. Master Maine Guide Roger Lambert has been specializing in moose hunting for decades and will share stories, tips and tricks when he speaks at the Wilton Fish and Game Association on Sunday, August 16.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the modern Maine moose hunt, and it coincides with the release of Lambert’s new book The Great Maine Moose Hunt. Lambert has regaled audiences for years with his entertaining and informative talks about moose hunting, including calling techniques and stories about the many moose hunts he has been involved with since 1980. That year marked the start of the modern lottery-based moose hunt in Maine. Lambert recalls that there were no lists of what to take and how to do it back then, so he says, “This was the first modern hunt and we were winging it.”
Now, Lambert has amassed decades of experience to share, as well as great stories of moose hunts over the years. He will also have copies of his book available for sale.
The event, which is open to the public, begins with a potluck lunch at noon. Lambert’s talk begins at approximately 12:45 p.m. A regular club meeting is slated for 2 p.m.
The Wilton Fish and Game Club is located on U.S. Route 2 in Wilton, Maine. The organization has been helping people enjoy the outdoors since 1929. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page, check out its website at wiltonfishandgame.com, or phone (207) 779-7721.
