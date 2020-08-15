ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 7:55 p.m., Thomas R. Cook III, 39, of Fayette, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8:14 p.m., Nicholas Alexander Boardman, 23, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

9:09 p.m., Christopher R. Keirstead, 51, of New Vineyard, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating a protective order.

10:13 p.m., Michael P. Prenier, 37, of Charlotte, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

11:05 p.m., Kayla Jean Berkey, 25, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:38 a.m., Ricky J. Hendsbee, 39, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, violating conditions of release, burglary, assault, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and misuse of identification.

9:07 a.m., Christopher McNally, 36, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drug, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of oxycodone and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

9:43 a.m., Michael Lemay, 36, of Greenbush, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, violating a protection order and violating conditions of release.

11:08 a.m., Christopher A. Peck, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release.

1:21 p.m., Patrick Smith, 24, of Falmouth, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speeding and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with property damage.

8:26 p.m., Brandon Ira Gilman, 22, of Unity, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release.

9:13 p.m., Zachary Tyler Babin, 24, was arrested on three warrants.

9:53 p.m., Rodney P. Turner, 52, of Montville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:57 a.m., Tyler Greenlaw, 26, who is listed as transient, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

