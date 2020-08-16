ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:55 a.m., Wayne X. Weaver, 58, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Water Street. He was released on personal recognizance bail after being given a court date. Weaver was arrested again, at 1:06 a.m. Sunday, on Cony Street, and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug fentanyl, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and theft by unauthorized use of property. Weaver was allegedly driving a vehicle stolen from Water Street, and was also charged with stealing the vehicle owner’s shoes, according to Augusta Police Sgt. Scott Harris.

2:29 p.m., Kyle Andrew Sterling, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on Water Street on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:45 a.m., Jory Tracy, 30, of Bangor was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene.

2:20 p.m., Wesley A. Jordan, 35, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6:43 p.m., Nathan Bruce Mooers, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:11 p.m., Hilary Alvarez, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday, 1:40 a.m., Travis Sheehan, 30, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection from abuse order.

