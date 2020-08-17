Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:16 a.m., Joseph M. Poulin, 60, of Waterville, arrested on a warrant, on State Street.

11:01 a.m., Eric C. Cooper, 33, of Randolph, arrested on a warrant, on State Street.

Sunday at 1:45 p.m., Jeffrey W. Picard, 59, of Augusta, arrested on a charge of failing to stop for an officer and operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop, on Riverside Drive.

2:44 p.m., Ashley Loisel, 26, of Augusta, arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a shoplifting complaint, on Water Street.

4:58 p.m., John C. Cooney, 58, of Topsham, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic complaint, on Civic Center Drive.

10:30 p.m., Jessica R. Coulombe, 37, of Augusta, arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a shoplifting complaint, on Civic Center Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 6:05 a.m., Jessica A. Tape, 35, of Augusta, arrested on a warrant, on Spring Drive.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 5:54 p.m., Brooke Nichole Freeman, 26, of Farmington, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9:48 p.m., Robert Olen Boulette, 54, of Farmington, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10 p.m., Michael Anthony Hayden, 39, of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Sunday, 9:12 p.m., Hannah Mozelle Tranten, 28, of Kingfield, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:44 p.m., Eric Lawrence Abelin, 49, of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of assault.

