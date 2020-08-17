Job Corps will hold virtual information sessions at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 or 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Follow the link at Google Hangout at

https://meet.google.com/vqk-bstq-cmr.

A reservation is required; contact Jeff Sneddon, outreach and admissions counselor in Augusta at 207-621-2350 or [email protected] to make a reservation or for more information.

It is a free federally funded academic and career training program for anyone 16 to 24 years old that meets the eligibility criteria.

Job Corps offers: Hands-on career training, academic education, housing, meals and job placement.

