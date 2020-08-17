Job Corps will hold virtual information sessions at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 or 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Follow the link at Google Hangout at
https://meet.google.com/vqk-bstq-cmr.
A reservation is required; contact Jeff Sneddon, outreach and admissions counselor in Augusta at 207-621-2350 or [email protected] to make a reservation or for more information.
It is a free federally funded academic and career training program for anyone 16 to 24 years old that meets the eligibility criteria.
Job Corps offers: Hands-on career training, academic education, housing, meals and job placement.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine August 17 police log
-
Community
Virtual information sessions about Job Corps to be offered Aug. 19 and 26
-
Nation & World
Virus clusters erupt at U.S. universities as semester begins
-
Community
Thomas College names Presidential Task Force on Equity, Diversity and Social Justice members
-
Community
Taste of Waterville canceled because of large gathering restrictions