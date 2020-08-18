ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:58 p.m., Jacob K. Mason, 20, of Gardiner, arrested on a warrant and charges of indecent conduct and violating a condition of release.

7:36 p.m., Brandon R. Darveau, 27, of Augusta, arrested on a probation hold and a charge of criminal threatening.

Tuesday at 1:39 a.m., Kera L. Da Silva 35, of Augusta, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 2:58 p.m., Eric S. Tidswell, 44, of Peru, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, violating condition of release and probation hold.

Monday at 8:50 p.m., Robert O. Boulette, 54, of Farmington, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:36 p.m., Cecile Levesque, 54, of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

