Who will be golf’s next Tiger Woods? Well, how about Charlie Woods, his 11-year-old son?

With his pop on the bag as caddie, Charlie dominated the competition in winning the recent nine-hole U.S. Kids Golf event at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, by five strokes.

Charlie carded a 3-under 33 without a single bogey.

“He’s starting to get into it,” Woods told GolfTV recently. “He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”

The late Earl Woods began teaching his son the game about as soon as he could walk and he first appeared on TV as a 2-year-old golfer on “The Mike Douglas Show.” So far, Woods, who will play in the Northern Trust this week in Boston, likes what he sees from Charlie’s game.

“I analyze his swing all the time,” he said. “I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him.”

Woods, 44, has won 15 major championships, but says he isn’t pressuring Charlie. He shares his son and 13-year-old daughter, Sam, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, whom he divorced in 2010.

“It’s all on him,” Woods said, comparing himself and Charlie. “I wanted it at a very, very early age. I wanted to compete and play in this game. That’s on him and whether he wants it or not.”

Woods has walked alongside his son during tournaments before and describes the experience as “an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.