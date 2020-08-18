Police are warning residents to bring in trash cans and take down bird feeders after a large black bear was spotted prowling through a neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The bear was seen in the area of Robin Lane, near Deerwood Road and the Sanford town line, police said. The department posted a photograph of the bear on its Facebook page.

“This bear is probably out looking for food. Bring in or secure your trash cans and take down your birdfeeders. Don’t give a bear a reason to come into your yard,” Wells police said in their Facebook post.

“From sharks to bears. Wells seems to have it all in 2020. Any bets on what our next sighting will be?” Wells police commented.

