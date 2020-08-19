BALTIMORE, Md. — Adam Barre of Waterville, a senior, has been named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum quality point average of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.

