ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:51 p.m., Adam Joseph Flaherty, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4:16 p.m., Seth B. Jacobs, 32, of Belgrade, was arrested on charges of failing to stop for an officer, driving to endanger, operating while license suspended or revoked and attaching false plates.

5:23 p.m., a 17-year-old Windsor female was arrested on a warrant.

10:12 p.m., Sean S. Pinkham, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 3:17 a.m., Alicia Marie Lutz, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:05 a.m., Jacob K. Mason, 20, of Litchfield, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer class B, aggravated criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized use of property, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer class E, violating condition of release.

1:07 p.m., Devin Chance Penney, 24, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of arson.

1:38 p.m., Theresa Lynn Dixon, 53, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 11:09 p.m., Justin David Johnson, 36, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and possession of a suspended or fictitious license.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:19 p.m., Jeremy David Walston, 45, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to sign a summons.

9:30 p.m., Derek J. Keller, 29, of Freedom, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating condition of release.

9:41 p.m., Damion M. Dyer, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with a prior.

9:46 p.m., Melissa J. Keller, 35, of Unity, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:27 a.m., Damian Wayne Chamberlain, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and on a charge of violating condition of release.

2:23 p.m., Jacob Gerald Brochu, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on three warrants.

10:31 p.m., Maeve A. Hutchinson, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

