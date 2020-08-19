A Lauren Crosby concert will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at a private residence in Topsham.

The concert is part of the Real Outdoors Concert Series presented by the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath.

Hailing from an island in Maine, Crosby’s music is a pure creative expression of the North Atlantic. With hints of smoke and salt, her voice is deeply captivating, yet light with wit and life. A lobsterman’s daughter let loose in the modern world, her old soul lends itself to the surrealism of her surroundings and everyday happenings. Her style is a unique one to categorize. As a self taught guitarist and singer, she enjoys blending classic rock, lyric-y folk, and vintage western.

