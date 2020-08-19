SCARBOROUGH — Two of 10 mail-sorting machines have been removed over the past two months from the U.S. Postal Service Southern Maine Processing and Distribution Center, a postal worker says.
Electronic technician Tim Doughty told WMTW-TV that he helped to dismantle one of the machines and put it into storage. The other was scrapped altogether.
Mail volume has been down during the pandemic, but Doughty said the dismantling of machines that can sort 36,000 letters an hour was shortsighted. Volume will grow with an improving economy, said Doughty, a former president of American Postal Workers Union Local 45.
“I did ask, ‘Why can’t we just keep them, put them under a tarp, and leave them powered off?’ And I couldn’t get an answer to that from upper management,” Doughty said.
A Postal Service spokesman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
President Donald Trump’s new postmaster general has come under public pressure and a crush of state lawsuits over operational changes that critics blame for widespread delivery delays. Many worried that the changes could delay the delivery of election ballots this fall.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday he would “suspend” several of his initiatives — including the removal of the distinctive blue mailboxes that prompted an outcry.
Doughty disagrees with the notion that the Postal Service should be run like a for-profit business.
“The postal service is a service. It’s not a business. No business in their right mind would charge 55 cents to mail a letter to Fort Kent, Maine. I mean it’s financially not feasible,” he said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Winthrop’s Craig Hickman casts Maine votes for Biden at Democratic National Convention
-
New England Patriots
A QB platoon in New England? Belichick won’t dismiss the idea
-
Local & State
Mail-sorting machines removed at USPS processing center in Scarborough, worker says
-
New England Patriots
Patriots owner wins appeal over police video recorded at day spa
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Injured Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ending season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.