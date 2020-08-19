The 2020 Skowhegan Craft Brew Fest has been canceled because of the pandemic, and organizers are offering the next best thing, The Skowhegan Craft Brew Bag. This is a fundraiser for Main Street Skowhegan, a nonprofit working to revitalize Skowhegan. All proceeds will go toward projects and initiatives that will improve the quality of life in our community, according to a news release from Main Street Skowhegan.

Each bag will include:

• Skowhegan Craft Brew Fest branded cooler bag (holds up to 20 cans);

• 15 assorted brews from 15 different Maine craft beverage producers, including beer, cider, and more;

• Applewood Cold Smoked Ricotta from Crooked Face Creamery;

• crackers for two people from The Miller’s Table made with Maine Grains cornmeal;

• apples (2) from Cayford Orchards;

• cookies (2) from The Bankery made with spent grains from the brewing process;

• a reusable ice pack;

• golden ticket for a chance to win a pair of VIP passes to next year’s Skowhegan Craft Brew Fest scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021;

• Skowhegan Craft Brew Fest tasting glasses (2);

• koozie;

• Skowhegan Craft Brew Fest sticker;

• link information for a live virtual musical performance from Skowhegan’s own Connor Reeves;

• Skowhegan Visitors’ Guide;

• Kennebec Valley Explorer Guide; and

• assorted swag from local businesses and brewers.

The cost is $75 per craft brew bag; only 300 available.

The Skowhegan Craft Brew Bag can be purchased by Sunday, Aug. 23.

Because of State of Maine liquor laws, bags will only be available for curbside pickup at Main Street Skowhegan, 48 Court St., Skowhegan, during the following days and times:

• Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 3 to 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• By appointment on Saturday, Sept. 5.

An email will be sent the week prior to coordinate individual pickup times.

NOTE: Must be 21 and older to purchase a box. Photo ID is required at box pickup and must match the name of the purchaser.

Next year’s brew fest event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

To place an order, or for more information, visit skowhegancraftbrewfest.com.

