As a result of the coronavirus, Alna-based Kate Nordstrom, who usually paints in the winter, is painting much more than usual this summer. She has more time available and feels her work is changing. While the effects on her creative vision are still in progress, other changes are in place: “The COVID shortens-up my perspective; I can’t plan for next month or next year; I can really only plan for today,” said Nordstrom, according to a news release from Carriage House Gardens in Wiscasset.

Throughout her life, Nordstrom’s sources of joy have been nature, friendship, gardening, and eating. “These are the same priorities now as when I was 6,” said Nordstrom. And then, she adds painting. She is driven by a compulsion to paint and will use the rest of her creative life making paintings that are abundantly rich and expressive of emotion. “It’s not optional,” she said, “painting is a necessity. I paint to make myself more comfortable in the world.”

Nordstrom’s most recent paintings can be viewed in person at her summertime exhibition place, Carriage House Gardens, 62 Pleasant St., just outside of Wiscasset Village. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday through Columbus Day weekend. For more information and to see her paintings, visit knpaintings.com and carriagehousegardensmaine.com.

