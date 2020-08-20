AUGUSTA — A proposed delay to the school year for city schools was denied Wednesday, keeping the start date at Sept. 8.

The Board of Education voted 5-4 to reject the proposal at its meeting Wednesday, with the final vote being cast as a tie-breaker from board Chairperson Edward Hastings. Board members Chris Clarke, Kevin Lamoreau, Kati McCormick and Jan Michaud voted to reject the proposal, while Jennifer Dumond, Staci Fortunato, Pia Holmes and Amanda Olsen voted to accept the proposal.

On Aug. 18, Jim Anastasio wrote an email to the Board of Education asking for additional time to open all of the city’s schools. The email was provided to the Kennebec Journal by Clarke.

In that email, Anastasio said he would propose delaying the opening of schools from Sept. 8 to until Monday, Sept. 14. He said the additional time is necessary for “several important reasons,” including allowing completion of safety guidelines in the buildings, coordinating student cohorts, providing cohort lists to school bus providers, organizing remote student lists and hiring additional staff.

Clarke posted on his Facebook page about the email from Anastasio, which prompted a spirited discussion in the comments. In his post, he said he would be voting against the proposal.

“The central office has had 6 months to prepare remote learning, bus routes, and other like things,” he wrote in the post. “We as a board set a date of September 8th, as requested by the administration. … I will be voting no on this request. It is time the central (office) administration do their job and stop making excuses. Every other district around us is going a week before us.”

Clarke said Thursday that he believed the superintendent’s office was “dragging their feet” and “making excuses” with the delay.

“(Students) have been uneducated long enough,” he said. “We are nine months behind in education.”

Fortunato said Thursday that administrators have been working “long days” and the notion that they have had six months to prepare for opening is not true, as guidelines came down from the state in June.

“I don’t think asking for … extra days was a big ask,” she said.

Fortunato said school officials are still trying to reach 139 students to get their status for the upcoming school year, as well as distributing electronics to students.

On the issue of busing, Clarke said there was “no issue” as the bus routes would be the same but the number of buses needed could easily be determined once the number of students who need transportation is available.

Clarke also said staffing issues are not unique to Augusta, as “every school district in the country is having trouble filling positions.”

“We need to start with what we have,” he said.

Hastings said he cast his tie-breaking vote to reject the proposal because he did not think delaying the start of all the schools made sense as proposed.

“It’s just such a very complex conversation,” he said. “I felt it was the correct decision.”

Hastings said said moving all Augusta schools back to Sept. 14 could complicate schedules for students from other districts who attend classes at Capital Area Technical Center. He said officials from Cony High School told the board they were ready to start on Sept. 8.

Hastings said the board would likely support a staggered schedule for the opening of some schools and an item to that effect may appear on a special board meeting’s agenda in the near future. Further, he said, a staggered opening could reveal issues that could be solved proactively in other schools before they open.

Hastings said school officials have been working hard preparing for the school year and his vote did not indicate displeasure with the administration.

“They’re busting their (expletive),” he said, “just sometimes you have to say go and see what happens.”

Dumond said she voted for the extension because she believed that teachers needed the extra time to prepare for the school year.

“Personally, I think if the teachers didn’t need it, they wouldn’t ask for it,” she said. “If they’re taking care of our kids, they’re the professionals in this unknown situation, such as COVID.”

Fortunato said she heard that teachers “feel unsupported and disappointed” by Wednesday’s vote. She said school staff feel “challenged with a lot of things happening all at once.”

Anastasio did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

In an Aug. 20 memo, he did note that first graders will not be able to have four days of in-person instruction, as previously planned, because there is not enough staff to accommodate that. In the memo, Anastasio said that a hybrid model and a fully-remote model will be available for students.

The hybrid model allows students, who are divided into two cohorts, to be in school for two days a week and to learn remotely three days a week.

Later in the memo, Anastasio said the district has been “unable” to hire faculty and staff to support four days of in-class instruction in first graders. He said that pre-K and kindergarten will have four days of in-class instruction.

Hastings said the district was attempting to double the number of first grade teachers, so all students could go to class four days a week and meet required social distancing guidelines. Since the district has been unsuccessful in hiring more teachers, Hastings said, first grade students will be divided into cohorts. They will go to school two days a week and undertake remote learning for the remainder of the week, just like older students.

Jan Murphy, president of the Augusta Teachers Association, the union representing all employees of Augusta schools, said she was disappointed that the delay failed on Wednesday. She said the association did not ask for an extension, but one was needed.

“They’re trying to negotiate what the classroom looks like going forward,” Murphy said. “There’s a lot of concern about (if the schools) have enough staff.”

Murphy, a speech language pathologist at Hussey School, said Thursday was the first day teachers were allowed back to the school and her colleagues’ stress levels were “crazy.”

“Usually that first day everyone is excited, and as the day went on it got better, but there’s still a lot of unknowns,” she said. “People want to feel ready, they don’t want to be doing things on the fly like we did in April.”

Murphy said there are 29 vacant positions and while the extra six days may not have seen all of them filled, some could have been.

Her biggest issue with Wednesday’s vote was that the board did not trust its central office administrators.

“How do you not trust them?” Murphy said. “They’re the experts.”

She said teachers are uncovering a number of questions as they go about their normal work. For example, students aren’t supposed to share supplies, which could complicate the simple task of sharpening pencils. On top of those concerns, Murphy said, teachers are also learning new teaching platforms.

“Teachers have always worked more than an eight-hour day,” she said. “To have that extra time to prepare and do it right, (it) would have been beneficial.”

Despite some teachers stress about returning to the classroom, Murphy said the district has done a good job on keeping students and employees safe.

