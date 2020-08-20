This year the Merrymeeting Arts Center in Bowdoinham has selected “Smelt Makes The Ice” as its myth of the year. Anyone interested is invited to produce a piece of art — in any medium — with the subject being “Smelt” or even “Ice,” according to a news release from the arts center.
All entries will be on display from Saturday, Sept. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 3. Visit the gallery from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays to view the “Local Myths” collection.
To arrange a drop off of work at 9 Main St., call 207-370-5002 or email [email protected].
