This year the Merrymeeting Arts Center in Bowdoinham has selected “Smelt Makes The Ice” as its myth of the year. Anyone interested is invited to produce a piece of art — in any medium — with the subject being “Smelt” or even “Ice,” according to a news release from the arts center.

All entries will be on display from Saturday, Sept. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 3. Visit the gallery from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays to view the “Local Myths” collection.

To arrange a drop off of work at 9 Main St., call 207-370-5002 or email [email protected].

