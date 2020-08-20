ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:17 a.m., Alicia Marie Lutz, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
11:26 a.m., Reginald Donny Stratton, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold.
In SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:49 a.m., Dave L. Melvin, 29, of St. Albans, was arrested on warrants of failing to notify of motor vehicle accident and operating with a suspended license.
3:39 p.m., Morgan Lee Archer, 21, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of drugs.
6:28 p.m., Glendon Henry Blouin, 40, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing.
