This year has dealt our state an incredible number of unexpected circumstances. COVID-19 has, in many ways, made us recognize the moments we take for granted and shown us, up close, the incredibly complex network of producers, suppliers and medical facilities that support the health of our communities.

This Spring, as students from nearby universities were dismissed from on-campus classes, the cities of Waterville and Winslow fell quiet months before they traditionally cleared out. A small community, many worried that shortages would make it difficult to locate our daily medications and that the strain of COVID-19 would overwhelm local health care faculties.

Fortunately, our health care supply chain was built to adapt in the event of crisis, and it has made immense strides to keep small communities like ours connected with the medicines and equipment we need. Health care distributors are working closely with medical suppliers and providers from around the country and partnering with the government to mitigate any shortages and ensure our hospitals and pharmacies remain stocked with critical medications.

Looking ahead, I have confidence that distributors will be able to deliver vaccines effectively when called upon. With the combined support of our legislators and medical system leaders, I know that Maine — from border to border — will be ready to fight COVID-19 and recover the moment a vaccine is ready.

Rep. Catherine Nadeau

Winslow

