IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:14 p.m., Theodore W. Zagwyn, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Water Street.

Friday at 12:44 a.m., Michael M. Henderson, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop near Water Street and Laurel Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 12:02 a.m., James Jaoseph Mackin, 31, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors and violating conditions of release.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:25 p.m., Deanne Duff, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release following a report of suspicious activity on Maple Street.

IN READFIELD, Thursday at 7:33 p.m., Logan J. Gardiner, 25, of Readfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic dispute on Gorden Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 2:21 p.m., Shawn M. Vicnaire, 51, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant for theft.

4:39 p.m., Danielle Marie Pressey, 36, of Madison, was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and four counts of violating conditions of release.

5:15 p.m., Dontrel Jean, 23, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

5:21 p.m., William Deane, 43, of Lincolnville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault with priors, possession of firearm by a prohibited person and creating a police standoff.

6:25 p.m., Donnamarie Kyle, 69, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

10:58 p.m., Dennis Gordon Burns, 39, of Waltham, Massachusetts, was arrested on two counts of being a fugitive from justice.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:02 p.m., Denis Lemieux, 31, listed as transient, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and a probation hold.

