Maine’s housing market heated up in July, thanks in part to an increase in sales to out-of-state buyers.

Sales of existing single-family homes in the state rose by double digits in July as the market for homes rebounded from sharp dips in April and May. The median price of Maine homes sold in July also increased by more than 10 percent compared with a year earlier.

The number of homes sold in the state grew by 12.4 percent last month compared with the same month year ago, according to a report released Friday by Maine Listings, a subsidiary of the Maine Association of Realtors. The share of homes sold to out-of-state buyers increased by 5.5 percent.

The median sales price of homes in July was $254,900, an increase of 10.8 percent above a year ago. The median indicates that half of homes sold for more money and half sold for less.

The number of homes sold during the month grew from 1,866 in July 2019 to 2,098 last month. The median sales price was up from $230,000 during the same month last year.

Home sales fell by 15 percent in April and 21 percent in May compared with the same months a year earlier. But with increases early in the year and growth in June and July, sales for all of 2020 so far are just 1.1 percent down compared to the same period a year ago, Maine Listings said. Last year was the best ever for home sales in the state.

The figures show the biggest increase in sales was in Washington County, where transactions grew to 925 units during the most recent three-month period, compared with 848 units during the same quarter a year ago, an increase of 23.4 percent.

The biggest increase by county in the median sales price was in Franklin County, where the median of $198,000 was an increase of nearly 27 percent over the median of $156,000 in May through July of 2019.

Cumberland County posted the biggest decrease in sales, dropping from 1,258 units during the May-July period a year ago to 1,037 this year, a decline of more than 17.5 percent. But the median sales price in Cumberland Country still rose, from $343,950 last year to $362,000 this year, an increase of 5.25 percent.

Real estate analysts said sales figures in Cumberland and York counties – where sales dipped by 8.3 percent but prices rose by 10 percent – are being hurt by a low number of homes on the market, and that the same factor is behind the rising prices.

Median sales prices declined in two counties, Piscataquis ( down 3.5 percent) and Washington ( down 2.2 percent) although both counties showed healthy gains in the number of homes sold.

Regionally, single-family home sales rose by 5.9 percent in the Northeast, and the median sales price increased by 4 percent to $307,800 in July compared with a year earlier. Nationally, sales were up 9.8 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, while the median sales price increased by 8.5 percent to $317,800.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: