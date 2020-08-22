IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:36 p.m., Thomas P. Baker, 64, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a reported disturbance on Medical Center Parkway.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:05 p.m., Barry Allen Bryant, 46, of Waldo, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

3:56 p.m., Sean M. Pendergrast, 43, of Indian Orchard, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:22 p.m., Eugene D. Campbell, 58, of Hartland, was arrested on two warrants.

11:31 p.m., Robert J. Bellefleur, 61, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection from abuse order and violation of conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:07 a.m., Kyle Grimes, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, violation of conditions of release, and two counts of possession of a Scheduled Z drug.

Unmarked time, Stephen Boyle, 49 of Charleston, was arrested on a warrant.

10:56 p.m., Blair Hill, 60, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Saturday at 2:53 a.m., Charles Nickerson, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

