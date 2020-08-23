IN AUGUSTA , Saturday at 9:32 p.m., a 17-year-old male was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol by a minor following a reporter disturbance, on State Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY Saturday at 2:07 p.m., Albert John Russell, 36, of Waldo, was arrested on charges of theft, violation of conditions of release and violation on a protection order.

6:15 p.m., Lukas Lindley Nelson, 32, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Sunday at 1:17 a.m., Michelle Marie Merry, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: