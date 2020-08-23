IN AUGUSTA , Saturday at 9:32 p.m., a 17-year-old male was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol by a minor following a reporter disturbance, on State Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY Saturday at 2:07 p.m., Albert John Russell, 36, of Waldo, was arrested on charges of theft, violation of conditions of release and violation on a protection order.

6:15 p.m., Lukas Lindley Nelson, 32, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Sunday at 1:17 a.m., Michelle Marie Merry, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

filed under:
franklin county maine, kennebec county maine, maine crime, police log, somerset county maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles