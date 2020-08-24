Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:20 p.m., Casey Lee Braley, 28, of Carthage, arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (with two priors) and violating conditions of release.

8:19 p.m., Justin E. McInnis, 36, of Augusta, arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (with three priors).

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 6:45 p.m., Robert Jason Meehan, 43, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:50 p.m., Cory Thomas Everard, 32, of Fairfax, Virginia, arrested on three warrants and a fugitive from justice charge.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:22 p.m., Merrill David Maceda, 32, of Gardiner, arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Jason Shawn Bechard, 48, of Walpole, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (with one prior).

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 6:41 p.m., Diana M. Morrill, 35, of Garland, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Monday, 7:47 a.m., Diana Robbins Blood, 34, of Waldo, arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

8:47 a.m., Brandon W. Knox, 33, listed as transient, arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

8:58 a.m., Dontrel Jean, 23, of Belfast, arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

11:13 a.m., Kevin-Nicholas Alexander White, 29, of Leeds, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors and criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6 p.m., Anthony Barrows, 48, of Waterville, arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

Monday, 4:13 a.m., Sage Thomas, 20, of Waterville, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

