AUGUSTA — Two Waterville men were indicted on robbery charges stemming from two unrelated robberies, one of a Big G’s employee depositing the Winslow business’s earnings in the bank, the other at a Circle K.

Jared Quirion, 35, was indicted on charges of robbery, theft by unauthorized taking, assault and criminal threatening by a Kennebec County grand jury that met last week.

Quirion allegedly grabbed money from a woman, who was a manager at Big G’s Deli in Winslow, as she tried to make a deposit at Kennebec Savings Bank’s overnight drop box on Dec. 5, 2019, in Waterville.

The 59-year-old victim told police she was walking up to the drop box when a man came up behind her and forcibly took the money bag from her, according to Waterville police. He then ran off on foot.

The indictment alleges Quirion took more than $1,000 and that he “did intentionally, knowingly or recklessly cause bodily injury or offensive physical contact” to the victim and also placed her in fear of imminent bodily injury.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt but is an indication there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Also indicted, on an unrelated robbery charge, was Mark Ryder, 45, who allegedly threatened Circle K convenience store workers and demanded money, while carrying a knife, May 29.

Police received a report of a robbery in progress from an employee inside the Kennedy Memorial Drive store, and Waterville police said three employees were in the store at the time.

No one was injured during the robbery.

He was indicted on a class A charge of robbery.

Also indicted by the Kennebec County grand jury recently were:

• Jauna R. Andrews, 36, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — containing fentanyl powder and violation of condition of release, June 21 in Augusta.

• Justin B. Austin, 30, of Augusta, domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest, July 13 in Augusta, and violation of condition of release, July 15 in Augusta.

• Cameron Blake, 30, of Dresden, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon — a knife, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, June 11 in Augusta.

• Talline M. Blakeslee, 39, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug — fentanyl powder and criminal forfeiture, Feb. 21 in Waterville, and forgery, and misuse of identification, Dec. 2, 2019, in Waterville, and theft by unauthorized taking, between Nov. 13, 2019, and Dec. 2, 2019, in Waterville.

• Randy M. Boivin, 38, of Fairfield, operating after revocation and violation of condition of release, June 25 in Waterville.

• Dave B. Bragg, 53, of China, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — containing methamphetamine, violation of condition of release and operating without a license, July 22 in Winslow.

• James M. Childs, 42, of Waterville, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and creating a police standoff, March 9 in Waterville.

• Beau Dean Cornish, 40, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — cocaine, violation of condition of release and improper plates, May 6 in Augusta.

• Garrett Cote, 21, of Fairfield, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief, May 30 in Rome.

• Sadie J. Davis, 32, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drug — fentanyl powder and violation of condition of release, July 30 in Waterville.

• Annamarie Lynn Donnell, 34, of Benton, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug — fentanyl, trafficking in prison contraband and violation of condition of release, Aug. 10 in Augusta, and theft by unauthorized taking, Jan. 10 in Waterville.

• Heath A. Dupont, 48, of Augusta, violation of condition of release, July 27 in Augusta, and domestic violence assault, June 7 in Augusta.

• Joseph Henry Everett, 54, of Augusta, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief, July 9 in Augusta.

• Jeremy J. Farge, 44, of West Gardiner, violation of condition of release, on or between June 29 and July 13, in Augusta, and violation of condition of release June 28 in West Gardiner.

• Adam J. Flaherty, 23, of Augusta, violation of condition of release, Aug. 13 in Augusta, and domestic violence terrorizing, July 25 in Augusta.

• Jeana M. Fontaine, 36, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — cocaine, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — oxycodone, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — suboxone, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — gabapentin, illegal possession of hypodermic apparatuses and violation of condition of release, May 27 in Augusta.

• Raheem S. Goodwin, 19, of Benton, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief, May 30 in Rome.

• Scott L. Gordon, 19, of Waterville, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief, May 30 in Rome.

• Ryan Clifford Guimond, 29, of Augusta, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon — a pellet/BB gun, May 23 in Augusta.

• Mark J. Harris, 46, of Skowhegan, two counts of tampering with a witness or informant, June 11 in Waterville.

• Dale W. Heald, 60, of Waterville, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug — fentanyl powder, Feb. 21 in Waterville.

• Matthew Alan Hubbard, 40, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking, May 1 in Waterville.

• Dana Ingerson, 33, of Waterville, violation of condition of release, July 12 in Monmouth.

• Matthew P. Jepsen, 36, of Sidney, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — fentanyl powder, June 30 in Augusta.

• Rickey G. Joler, 63, of Waterville, three counts of assault, and violation of condition of release, May 14 in Winthrop.

• Taylah Karczewski, 25, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — cocaine base, Feb. 15 in Augusta.

• Dominique. N. Kirk, 32, of Windham, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug — fentanyl, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — cocaine base, operating after suspension and violation of condition of release, July 15 in Augusta, and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drug — a heroin/fentanyl mixture, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug — cocaine base, and trafficking in prison contraband, July 16 in Augusta.

• Valerie Murphy Lowe, 55, of Augusta, assault and violation of condition of release, July 20 in Augusta, and assault, June 21 in Augusta.

• Michelle N. Luce, 26, of Skowhegan, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon — a firearm, Jan. 4, 2019, in Waterville.

• Brianna Elizabeth Maberry, 24, of Waterville unlawful possession of scheduled drug — cocaine, and violation of condition of release, Jan. 23 in Waterville.

• Michael Andrew McIntyre Jr., 31, of Waterville, burglary, unauthorized use of property and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, Feb. 12 in Waterville.

• Dustin A. Moody, 29, of Augusta, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon — a knife, and domestic violence assault, Aug. 6 in Augusta.

• Edson G. Moody, 45, of Augusta, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon — gasoline and/or an ignition device, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon — gasoline and/or an ignition device, July 30 in Augusta.

• Christopher Edwin Nieves, 32, of Manhattan, New York, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drug — cocaine, trafficking in prison contraband, eluding an officer, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — MDMA, criminal speed, refusing to submit to arrest and operating without a license, May 9 in Augusta.

• Jesiah S. Pomeroy, 19, of Anson, eluding an officer, two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, criminal operating under the influence, unauthorized use of property, criminal speed and operating without a license, June 14 in Winslow.

• Deborah A. Rebal, 53, of Benton, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug — fentanyl powder, Feb. 24 in Waterville.

• John E. Rink, 37, of Waterville, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon — a pellet gun, and refusing to submit to arrest, May 28 in Waterville.

• Emlyn Rooks-Hughes, 25, of Randolph, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — cocaine base, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug — fentanyl powder, July 28 in Augusta.

• Erin E. Salazar, 31, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking, Dec. 10, 2019, in Waterville.

• Kerrie A. Sims, 47, of Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 14, 2019, in Waterville.

• Danielle I. Sirois, 34, of Vassalboro, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — heroin, theft and violation of condition of release, May 23 in Augusta.

• Brenda L. Soucy, 29, of Winthrop, violation of condition of release, March 18 in Winthrop.

• Corey A. Stevens, 27, of Oakland, operating after revocation, Jan. 28 in Oakland.

• Robert Patrick Sullivan, 64, of Augusta, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon — a BB/pellet gun, July 4 in Augusta.

• Isaiah J. Underwood, 30, of Benton, theft by unauthorized taking, forgery and two counts of violation of condition of release, between May 2 and May 26, in Benton.

• Joshua J. Waldeck, 34, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — cocaine base and violation of condition of release, March 15 in Augusta.

• Benjamin T. Watts II, 44, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release, June 20 in Augusta.

• Justin L. Williams, 42, of Waterville, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, June 6 in Waterville.

• Allen Zoglio, 25, of New York City, New York, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug — fentanyl powder, unlawful possession of scheduled drug — cocaine base, and criminal forfeiture, July 28 in Augusta.

