LIVERMORE FALLS — A Jay man on an ATV was injured Saturday when a banking gave way and the machine rolled and landed on top of him in a stream off Fayette Road/Route 17, according to Cpl. John MacDonald of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Joseph Couture, 30, suffered a leg injury, MacDonald said.

An ATV rider with Couture called for help and was able to get the machine off him.

The accident happened off Route 17 in a trail system behind the Emmanuel Assembly Of God Church and Griffin Field, the former Livermore Falls High School football field.

A NorthStar EMS ambulance crew was able to reach Couture from Fairview Street off Fayette Road.

Couture was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Warden Harry Wiegman, Livermore Falls and Jay fire rescue departments, and Livermore Falls police responded to the report of the accident at 11:56 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: