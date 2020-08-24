University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about ways to address the physical strain of gardening from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, according to a news release from the Orono-based extension office.
“Pain-free Gardening,” led by Maine AgrAbility specialist Ellen Gibson, will include discussions about ergonomics and tool choices, and demonstrations of safely bending, stretching and getting your body ready to garden.
Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/summer-gardening-series-pain-free-gardening to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the fourth in a six-part summer gardening webinar series to be offered every other Monday through September.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].
