Wear White! is the fashion theme for the upcoming Walk Around Wiscasset from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, as Wiscasset joins the national initiative commemorating 100 years of women’s suffrage during August 2020, National Women’s Suffrage Month, according to a news release from Lucia Droby.

Wiscasset residents, neighbors and visitors are invited to stroll the new village sidewalks, wave to friends, and enjoy a summer evening in good company. Wearing white clothing is optional but is a gesture to honor the women who struggled for more than 70 years to achieve the vote for women. The State of Maine ratified the 19th Amendment giving full voting rights to American women in November 1919, and it was adopted as part of the US Constitution in August 1920, according to the release.

Other activities are planned for this outdoor event to bring attention to the new brick sidewalks, the result of a two-year Maine Department of Transportation project. Look for a hand-made carillon, a DJ, Sarah’s takeaway tidbits, and more. Village shops and galleries will be open during the walk around at the owners’ discretion.

Wiscasset ‘s Museum in the Streets panels are located throughout the village and are available for viewing 24/7 for self-guided walking tours (find descriptive brochures on each panel pole). They tell the story of life in the 18th and 19th centuries, as lived by Wiscasset townspeople.

Walk around strollers are requested to wear face coverings, maintain physical distance, and not congregate in large groups.

Walk Around Wiscasset is replacing Wiscasset Art Walk during summer 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. For more information about Walk Around Wiscasset, visit wiscassetartwalk.org or contact Lucia Droby at [email protected].

