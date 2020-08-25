ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:03 a.m., Meagan M. Wade, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

12:14 p.m., Charles Huback, 63, of Augusta, was arrested as a fugitive from justice.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 3:09 p.m., Tara Diane Mitsiopoulos, 45, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7:52 p.m., Sharon Eileen Doiron, 44, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 5:12 p.m., Tammy Lynn Pagliaroli, 49, of Freedom, was arrested on a charge of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

6:44 p.m., William H. Nunn, 25, of Monroe, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

7:49 p.m., Vacerdo Spooner-Shoot, 18, of Etna, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.

