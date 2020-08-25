AUGUSTA — A New York man previously convicted of dealing drugs in Augusta was again indicted on trafficking charges recently by a Kennebec County grand jury.

Javonne Davis, 27, of Manhattan, N ew York, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, for allegedly trafficking in cocaine base, or crack, on Sept. 5, 2019, and Nov. 4, 2019, in Augusta.

Davis, the indictment notes, was convicted of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs in Augusta Feb. 3, 2015. He was sentenced to 15 months in jail for that conviction.

Two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs made against Davis, who at the time was a Burnham resident, in 2016 were later dismissed.

The two new aggravated trafficking charges are Class A crimes, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but an indication there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Also recently indicted by the grand jury on drug trafficking charges were:

• Jessica Crocker, 31, of Bingham, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug — cocaine, Jan. 15 in West Gardiner.

• Reggie French, 44, of China, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug — cocaine base, June 4, in Augusta and/or China.

• Austin Vermette, 25, of Bingham, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug — cocaine, Jan. 15 in West Gardiner.

• Theodore Zagwyn, 32, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug — cocaine base, July 10, 2019, in Augusta.

The grand jury also indicted a Kennebunk man on 11 counts related to taxes and a Kennebunkport business he owned or managed.

Brandon J. Gillard, 43, was indicted on two counts of misapplication of property, for allegedly collecting sales taxes from customers, between Feb. 1, 2018, and May 16, 2019, and collecting withholding taxes from employees, between April 19, 2013 and Feb. 1, 2016, at Kennebunkport Bicycle Company, but not paying those taxes to the state.

He was indicted on three counts of failure to collect, account for or pay over tax; withholding taxes for employees of the bike shop, on or about Nov. 3, 2014, Nov. 2, 2015 and Nov. 1, 2017.

And Gillard was indicted on six counts of failure to make and file Maine income tax returns, from 2013 to 2018.

