IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:05 p.m., Ryan Michael Nuzzo, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:38 a.m., John Irving Douglass, 18, of South Paris, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Highland Avenue.
Wednesday at 1:43 a.m., Warren L. Sidelinger, 38, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Chestnut Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., Ronald Lewis Bubier, 32, was arrested on four warrants.
At 9:46 a.m., Kristina Lynn Ellis Wood, 42, of Belgrade, was arrested and sentenced on a charge of operating under the influence.
At 1:08 p.m., Dakota W. Bryant, 28, of Hartland, was arrested and sentenced on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:51 p.m., Robert Riopel, 54, was arrested on a charge of assault.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in Southern Hemisphere
-
Nation & World
Justice Department seeks data on nursing home deaths in 4 Democratic-led states
-
Politics
RNC speech serves as farewell address for Kellyanne Conway
-
Varsity Maine
A look at safety measures proposed for each fall sport
-
New England
COVID-19 cluster traced to Rhode Island bachelorette party