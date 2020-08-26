IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:05 p.m., Ryan Michael Nuzzo, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:38 a.m., John Irving Douglass, 18, of South Paris, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Highland Avenue.

Wednesday at 1:43 a.m., Warren L. Sidelinger, 38, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Chestnut Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., Ronald Lewis Bubier, 32, was arrested on four warrants.

At 9:46 a.m., Kristina Lynn Ellis Wood, 42, of Belgrade, was arrested and sentenced on a charge of operating under the influence.

At 1:08 p.m., Dakota W. Bryant, 28, of Hartland, was arrested and sentenced on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:51 p.m., Robert Riopel, 54, was arrested on a charge of assault.

