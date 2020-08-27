ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:11 a.m., Leah S. Malliaros, 38, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7:45 p.m., Owen John Powers, 44, of East Millinocket, was arrested on a warrant.

11:48 p.m., Iaian Michael Perham Stross, 38, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:55 p.m., Michael Joseph Mosher, 22, of Eustis, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., Ronald Lewis Bubier, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants.

3:35 p.m., Peter D. McGowan, 55, of Searsmont, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and operating without a license.

3:51 p.m., William S. Pendergast, 41, of Searsport, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10:08 p.m., Earlene Mildred Moody, 59, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:13 p.m., Addie Crocker, 38, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of theft, violating conditions of release, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8:13 p.m., Steven Orosco, 30, of Glenburn, was arrested on charges of theft and aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: