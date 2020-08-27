HALLOWELL — City police say political signs for Democrats were also targeted as part of a string of thefts early Monday, adding to the tally of signs damaged and stolen that included those for Black Lives Matter.

Meanwhile, another Hallowell resident said thefts are affecting those who publicly support Republicans as well, illustrating the tense political divide both locally and across the country.

Eight to 10 Black Lives Matter signs were reported stolen early Monday morning in the area of Pleasant Street and Page Street. On Thursday, Hallowell Police Chief Scott MacMaster said the number has ballooned to 15, and three political signs were also stolen or damaged in related incidents, adding up to at least 18 signs affected.

The first thefts were reported around 7 a.m. Monday. Surveillance footage from a home security system showed a silhouette near one of the homes where one sign was damaged around 2:30 a.m., leading police to believe all of the incidents happened around that time.

MacMaster said no one has been charged in connection with the thefts or damage, but police have interviewed a suspect. He said a man was photographed taking a sign bearing a Martin Luther King quote from a property on Pleasant Street after the initial thefts. MacMaster said police were able to make contact with him later in the day, but did not charge him.

“At this point, we can’t link the suspect from the incident (photographed) from the earlier incident,” he said. “All we’ve got is some circumstantial evidence.”

MacMaster said the police are trying to link a suspect to all of the thefts and issue a summons for the full value of the thefts, rather than just for the single theft.

MacMaster said political signs for Democratic candidates Sarah Gideon, Shenna Bellows and Joe Biden were stolen or damaged as we;. These offenses are civil violations that carry a $250 fine, which is different that the theft of Black Lives Matter signs as those are not categorized as political signs.

MacMaster said Monday that theft of the BLM signs would be classed as a misdemeanor because each sign has a value of about $20, as they are personal property designated separate from political signs. If the cumulative value of stolen signs were to reach $1,000, he said, the theft could be prosecuted as a felony.

Alan Stearns, a Pleasant Street resident, said Tuesday that signs were stolen or damaged around Lincoln Street, Winthrop Street and Getchell Lane, which is a short dead-end street off Pleasant Street.

The BLM signs, which were designed by Hallowell artist Chris Cart, feature a drawing of George Floyd and the words “Black Lives Matter.” Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while in police custody May 25 when Derek Chauvin, then a Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on the back of Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

Floyd’s death sparked a resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement, which has led to large protests in Maine and across the country. Those protests, which fight to end systemic racism, continue in many American cities.

Pat Truman, who lives on Second Street near Lincoln Street, said that a sign supporting Trump and Vice President Mike Pence has been stolen from her property twice in the last four weeks. Truman said she saw news that Black Lives Matter signs were stolen in the area of Pleasant Street and could “sympathize” with the nearby residents.

Truman, 83, said she reported the theft of her sign to police, but realized that the culprit may not be caught.

“Unless they see them take it, there’s nothing they can do,” she said, “and I understand that.”

