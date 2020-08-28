ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:05 p.m., Elvis E. Thompson, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating a condition of release on Chapel Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:03 p.m., Robert Olen Boulette, 54, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 3:56 p.m., a 17-year-old male was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a report of shoplifting at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 1:02 p.m., Randall James Cressey, 29, of Hampden, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, operating while license is suspended or revoked, and violating conditions of release.

1:20 p.m., Cote Choneska, 40, of Veazie, was arrested on charges of arson and murder.

3:44 p.m., Darrin E. Upton, 38, of Warren, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and forgery.

3:51 p.m., Dontrel Jean, 23, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

4:23 p.m., Pennie Gamage, 37, of Knox, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and negotiating a worthless instrument.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9 p.m., Savannah Chamberlain, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

9:31 p.m., Joshua Lewis, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

