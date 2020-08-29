IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:32 p.m., Anya Morin, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a warrant following a report of disorderly conduct on Mount Vernon Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 4:26 p.m., Jason Rossi, 19, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6:10 p.m., Barry A. Landry, 51, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:50 a.m., Krystle I. Clark, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license with a prior, violating conditions of release and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

4:39 p.m., Natasha Mae Nadeau, 30, a transient, was arrested on a warrant.

7:51 p.m., Brandon Gavarious Woodruff, 25, of Carey Lane, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct for loud and unreasonable noise.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:13 p.m., Jacob Rodger Whitcomb, 37, of Waldo, was arrested on a warrant.

