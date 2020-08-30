Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:03 p.m., Alexander Meserve, 27, of Augusta, arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and terrorizing following a report of criminal threatening, on Medical Center Parkway.

9:07 p.m., Michael Ray Fry, 50, of Augusta, arrested on charges of failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth and violation of probation, following a motor vehicle stop, on State Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:04 a.m., Cecile M. Levesque, 54, of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11:06 a.m., Jacob D. Humphrey, 41, of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:12 p.m., Jeremy T. Daily, 22, of Hallowell, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:34 p.m., Cayman Goodhue, 30, of Solon, arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

