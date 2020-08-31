ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:59 p.m., Reginald Donny Stratton, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation on Stone Street, and Heidi R. Allen, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

7:34 p.m., Deryck T. Smith Jr., 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault on Eight Rod Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:23 p.m., Joseph A. Gilbert, 30, of Industry, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal restraint.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:49 a.m., William H. Sprague, 60, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

4:18 p.m., Kris G. Burrill, 45, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

6:56 p.m., Ross A. Turcotte, 54, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

Monday, 6:17 p.m., Savannah L. Chamberlain, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 3:21 p.m., Daniel Gordon Leeman, 53, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Finley Road.

