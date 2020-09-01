ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:03 p.m., Jordan Cabot Burt, 38, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection from abuse order.
7:50 p.m., Isabella E. Witham, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
10:21 p.m., Justin D. Fredette, 38, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., Crystal Taylor, 35, of Chelsea, was arrested on a probation revocation.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9:32 p.m., Shane Thomas Rackliffe, 32, of New Sharon, was arrested on charges of assault, domestic violence and a probation hold.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:52 p.m., Rose Marie Chadwick, 38, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection order.
IN PITTSTON, Monday at 2:28 p.m., Benjamin Allen Berlew, 26, of Pittston, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 8:59 a.m., Jacob William Dolley, 33, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:22 p.m., Gary Tanguay, 38, listed as transient, was arrested on a probation hold.
7:38 p.m., Thomas J. Rankin, 58, of Moose River, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
11:18 p.m., Julian L. Smedberg-Leblanc, 29, of Moscow, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
Tuesday, 1:53 a.m., Nathan Ray Watson, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing the report of a crime.
7:18 a.m., Jessica A. Alexander, 44, of Waldoboro, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Carrabec schools delay reopening after student tests positive for COVID-19
-
Local & State
Videos: Man pickets outside Oakland post office
-
Elections
Waterville city clerk details absentee balloting process
-
Local & State
Postal carrier pickets Oakland office claiming he’s not paid for package deliveries
-
Local & State
Maine man pleads guilty to federal domestic violence charges