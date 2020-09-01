ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:03 p.m., Jordan Cabot Burt, 38, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection from abuse order.

7:50 p.m., Isabella E. Witham, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10:21 p.m., Justin D. Fredette, 38, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., Crystal Taylor, 35, of Chelsea, was arrested on a probation revocation.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9:32 p.m., Shane Thomas Rackliffe, 32, of New Sharon, was arrested on charges of assault, domestic violence and a probation hold.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:52 p.m., Rose Marie Chadwick, 38, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection order.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 2:28 p.m., Benjamin Allen Berlew, 26, of Pittston, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 8:59 a.m., Jacob William Dolley, 33, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:22 p.m., Gary Tanguay, 38, listed as transient, was arrested on a probation hold.

7:38 p.m., Thomas J. Rankin, 58, of Moose River, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:18 p.m., Julian L. Smedberg-Leblanc, 29, of Moscow, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Tuesday, 1:53 a.m., Nathan Ray Watson, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

7:18 a.m., Jessica A. Alexander, 44, of Waldoboro, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

