OAKLAND — Get Into Politics or Get Out of Business will begin at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Waterville Country Club, 39 Country Club Road.

The event will be presented by Tim Walton of Walton External Affairs.

Those who attend can network with other business leaders and join Walton and the chamber for a discussion on why the Legislature matters to you and your business — why you need to “get into” politics — or get out of business. Walton also will cover how a bill becomes a law — and the impacts for your business.

Walton is the founder and president of Walton External Affairs, an Augusta-based firm with an excellent reputation for strategic focus in the areas of government, business and industry relations.

Cost is $20 for members or $27 at the door and non-members. Cancelations must be made two business days prior to the event to avoid being charged.

For more information, or to reserve a spot, email [email protected], or call 873-3315.

